Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 446.02 points or 2.03% at 21577.55 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.2%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.96%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.67%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.46%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.07%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.03%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.61%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.05%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.1%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 184.44 or 0.33% at 54918.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.5 points or 0.6% at 16398.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 186.8 points or 0.7% at 26537.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 90.62 points or 1.12% at 8002.32.

On BSE,1389 shares were trading in green, 1875 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

