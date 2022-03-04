Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 102.14 points or 1.92% at 5220.72 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (down 5.66%), Indigo Paints Ltd (down 5.43%),KBC Global Ltd (down 5.04%),Cantabil Retail India Ltd (down 4.62%),Info Edge (India) Ltd (down 4.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterling Tools Ltd (down 4.34%), Asahi India Glass Ltd (down 3.88%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.86%), Responsive Industries Ltd (down 3.79%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 3.38%).

On the other hand, Future Enterprises-DVR (up 9.96%), Acrysil Ltd (up 5.86%), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 5.37%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 184.44 or 0.33% at 54918.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.5 points or 0.6% at 16398.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 186.8 points or 0.7% at 26537.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 90.62 points or 1.12% at 8002.32.

On BSE,1389 shares were trading in green, 1875 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)