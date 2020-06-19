Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Adapalene Gel USP, 0.3%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Adapalene Gel USP, 0.3%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Differin Gel, 0.3%, of Galderma Laboratories, L.

P. (Galderma). Adapalene Gel USP, 0.3% is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.

Adapalene Gel USP, 0.3% has an estimated market size of US$ 34 million for twelve months ending March 2020 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 123 AN DA approvals ( 110 final approvals and 13 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

