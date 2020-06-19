HCL Technologies releases Unica V12.1 to provide end-to-end goal-based marketing capabilities

HCL Technologies announced the release of Unica V12.1. Unica takes Precision Marketing@Scale to the next level by effortlessly scaling to the billions of personalized interactions required by the largest organizations with the most complex data infrastructures.

V12.1 is the culmination of more than two years of research, development, and investment in the Unica platform to power the next generation of customer journeys and goal-based marketing. Unica V12.1 will be generally available in July 2020.

HCL is releasing three modules to provide end-to-end, goal-based marketing capabilities:

Unica Journey - Set marketing goals and orchestrate customer journeys in a real-time self-service environment. Unica Deliver - Message customers on any digital channel, at scale. Unica Link - Connect all touch points in a MarTech stack with point-and-click integration.

To help customers capitalize on the power of an integrated cloud-native marketing platform, HCL is introducing the Unica Power Pack, which lets customers get access to the entire Unica platform, using a simplified, transparent, consumption-based pricing model.

To help marketers accelerate time-to-value, HCL is announcing the Unica Goal-based Marketing QuickStart offering, whereby customers can define and start meeting their marketing goals in as little as 30 days.

