Moody's downgrades issuer credit ratings for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

Tata Motors announced that Moody's Investor Service has downgraded the company's and Jaguar Land Rover Automotives's issuer credit ratings due to challenges posed by Coronavirus outbreak.

Tata Motors - Issuer Credit Ratings - B1/ Negative (revised from Ba3/ Under review)

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (WOS) - B1/Negative (revised from B1/under review)

