Cipla enters into marketing and distribution agreement for Roche's oncology drugs

Cipla and Roche Products (India) announced that the two companies have entered into an agreement to provide better access to innovative medicines for patients in India.

Under this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for marketing and distribution of Roche Pharma's key trademark oncology drugs viz.,Trastuzumab (Herclon), Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Rituximab (Ristova).

Roche and Cipla had previously entered into a similar agreement in February 2018 for promotion and distribution of Tocilizumab (Actemra) and other products.

