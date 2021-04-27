Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Life in spotlight

Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit fell 17.44% to Rs 1,081 crore on 0.9% rise in revenues to Rs 9,730 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. EBITDA grew 2.8% to Rs 1,948 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 20% in Q4 FY21 as against 19.6% in Q3 FY21 and 14.2% in Q4 FY20.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Eventus Solutions Group, LLC, (Eventus) for up to $44 million.

Wipro announced the implementation of a digital experience platform for Bristol Water to modernize critical infrastructure. As part of this implementation, Wipro will develop a new cloud-based solution with capabilities such as instant release, high security, low maintenance, and ability to seamlessly integrate with Bristol Water's existing systems through bespoke Application Programming Interface (API) solutions. T

Tata Motors said the company remains vigilant about the evolving COVID situation and has scaled up efforts to enhance the wellbeing of its personnel and their supporting ecosystem. The lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily, the company said.

HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life) reported 2.38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 319.06 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 311.65 crore in Q4 FY20. Net premium income increased by 22.85% to Rs 12,869.55 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a standalone basis, SBI Cards and Payment Services' net profit soared 109.95% to Rs 175.42 crore on 1.68% decline in total income to Rs 2,468.14 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Castrol India reported 94.6% jump in net profit to Rs 243.60 crore on 65.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1138.70 crore in Q1 March 2021 as compared to Q1 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)