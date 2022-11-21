ICICI Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 921.15, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% jump in NIFTY and a 13.82% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 921.15, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 18150.4. The Sensex is at 61140.33, down 0.85%. ICICI Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42437.45, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 922.95, up 0.1% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% jump in NIFTY and a 13.82% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 23.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

