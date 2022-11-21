Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2022.

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2022.

Skipper Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 85.3 at 21-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11149 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd spiked 18.05% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14795 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd surged 15.79% to Rs 478.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14739 shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd gained 10.16% to Rs 139.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7380 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 247.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88467 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)