ICICI Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 547.65, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.73% in last one year as compared to a 17.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 547.65, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 14203.85. The Sensex is at 48414.63, down 0.05%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 7.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31722.25, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 229.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 549.15, up 1.98% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 4.73% in last one year as compared to a 17.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)