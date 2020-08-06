ICICI Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 357.6, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% jump in NIFTY and a 21.16% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 357.6, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.24% on the day, quoting at 11239.1. The Sensex is at 38168.51, up 1.34%. ICICI Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21509.95, up 1.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 189.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 436.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

