APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 3.74%, rises for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2096.65, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% slide in NIFTY and a 4.35% slide in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2096.65, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 11219.4. The Sensex is at 38103.25, up 1.17%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 20.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2263.8, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65211 shares today, compared to the daily average of 67175 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

