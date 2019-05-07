ICICI Bank slides after Q4 results

fell 0.42% to Rs 399.70 at 10:56 IST on BSE after net profit fell 4.99% to Rs 969.06 crore on 4.87% increase in total income to Rs 20,913.82 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 6 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 47.54 points, or 0.12% to 38,647.88.

On the BSE, 8.76 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.15 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 407.40 and a low of Rs 396.20 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 410.65 on 18 April 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 256.50 on 16 July 2018.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 46,291.63 crore as on 31 March 2019 as against Rs 51,591.47 crore as on 31 December 2018 and Rs 54,062.51 crore as on 31 March 2018.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 6.70% as on 31 March 2019 as against 7.75% as on 31 December 2018 and 8.84% as on 31 March 2018.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.06% as on 31 March 2019 as against 2.58% as on 31 December 2018 and 4.77% as on 31 March 2018..

The bank's provisions and contingencies fell 17.72% to Rs 5,451.41 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

