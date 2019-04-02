Sensex, Nifty hover near flat line

Key equity indices were trading near flat line in morning trade. At 10:40 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 6.25 points or 0.02% at 38,878.12. The index was down 2.90 points or 0.02% at 11,666.25. The Sensex was trading below 39,000 mark after crossing that level in early trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.24%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.08%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On BSE, 994 shares rose and 917 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.57%), (up 2.51%), (up 2.32%), (up 1.40%) and (up 1.08%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 1.56%), (down 1.25%), (down 1.12%), (down 0.88%), ITC (down 0.62%) and (down 0.53%), were the major Sensex losers.

On the economic front, the output of eight core industries, comprising 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 2.1% in February 2019. The cumulative output has improved 4.3% in April to February 2018-19.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street. US stocks ended higher Monday, boosted by better-than-expected economic reports, momentarily allaying fears of flagging economic growth.

Investors were also hopeful for a resolution to the US- trade conflict, with a Chinese delegation led by set to visit later this week.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management's showed that activity in the sector accelerated, coming in at a stronger-than-expected 55.3 in March versus a two-year low of 54.2% a month earlier. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity.

