ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1184.75, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.8% jump in and a 19.34% jump in the Financial Services index.

General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1184.75, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11774.45. The Sensex is at 39345.63, down 0.65%. General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 4.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13437.95, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.59 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)