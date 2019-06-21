Hotel Leela Venture Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Jindal Photo Ltd, Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd and AMJ Land Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 June 2019.
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 9.07 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 79247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32762 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Photo Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 20.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 412 shares in the past one month.
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd spiked 13.95% to Rs 4.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1829 shares in the past one month.
Super Spinning Mills Ltd gained 12.70% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14189 shares in the past one month.
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd spurt 12.58% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2323 shares in the past one month.
