Vikas Proppant & Granite places order for P&M for its project in Jodhpur

Capital Market 

Vikas Proppant & Granite has placed orders for plant and equipment with German fabricators for its project of manufacturing premium grade proppants at Kaparda District Jodhpur. The expected delivery period of the plant and machinery would start end of 2020 and expected to put into production sometime in 2021.

First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 09:42 IST

