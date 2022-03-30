ICICI Lombard to mull dividend on April 21

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 21 April 2022, to consider declaration of dividend for the financial year ending on 31 March 2022.

On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ending on 31 March 2022.

The general insurer had reported 1.28% increase in net profit to Rs 317.5 crore on a 26% increase in total income to Rs 3854.14 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company operates as a non-life insurer. The company offers motor, health, travel, business, personal accident, and home insurance, as well as claim settlements and renewals services.

The scrip rose 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 1287 on the BSE.

In the past six months, the stock has declined by 18.83% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 1.58% during the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)