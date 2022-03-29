Ashoka Buildcon emerges L-1 bidder for highway construction project

Ashoka Buildcon on Tuesday announced that it has been declared as L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of lndia (NHAI) for greenfield highway project.

The scope of the project involves development of six lane access controlled greenfield highway from Baswantpur to Singondi of NH 150 C on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Project.

The quoted bid project cost for the project is Rs 1,079 crore with construction period of 912 days from the date of appointment.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon were trading at 1.82% lower to Rs 86.25 on BSE.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 392.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 88.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales rose 10.34% YoY to Rs 1,440.49 crore in Q3 FY22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)