Ashoka Buildcon emerges L-1 bidder for highway construction project

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for NHAI road project in Karnataka
Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Road Ministry project
Ashoka Buildcon secures work order worth Rs 262.17 crore
Ashoka Buildcon acquires balance stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road
Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging lowest bidder for road project
-
Ashoka Buildcon on Tuesday announced that it has been declared as L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of lndia (NHAI) for greenfield highway project.The scope of the project involves development of six lane access controlled greenfield highway from Baswantpur to Singondi of NH 150 C on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Project.
The quoted bid project cost for the project is Rs 1,079 crore with construction period of 912 days from the date of appointment.
Shares of Ashoka Buildcon were trading at 1.82% lower to Rs 86.25 on BSE.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 392.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 88.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales rose 10.34% YoY to Rs 1,440.49 crore in Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU