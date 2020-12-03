ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 474.95, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.13% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% jump in NIFTY and a 0.42% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 474.95, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 15.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14187.5, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 475.15, up 1.35% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 5.13% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% jump in NIFTY and a 0.42% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 62.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

