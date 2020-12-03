Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.85, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% jump in NIFTY and a 5.32% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.85, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 13.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16701.05, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 397.4, up 2.97% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

