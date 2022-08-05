ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 4.41%, Gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 584.85, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.15% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% jump in NIFTY and a 2.37% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 584.85, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 17419.75. The Sensex is at 58478.24, up 0.31%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 14.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17472.05, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 583.1, up 3.67% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 73.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

