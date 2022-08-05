Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Subex Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd and GTL Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2022.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 10.34% to Rs 96.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd soared 9.89% to Rs 43.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd spiked 8.03% to Rs 247.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68929 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd gained 7.97% to Rs 109.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd jumped 7.46% to Rs 1.44. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 175.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 384.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

