Bayer CropScience jumps after Q1 PAT rises 19% YoY

Bayer CropScience jumped 3.87% to Rs 5485.05 after the company's net profit rose 19.3% to Rs 302.60 crore on 17.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1667.40 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.The company's net profit surged 98.17% and net sales jumped 73.09% Q1 June 2022 over Q4 March 2022.
Profit before tax (PBT) surged 101.74% quarter-on-quarter and jumped 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 382.30 crore in Q1 June 2022.
Total expense climbed 16.3% YoY to Rs 1272.30 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 875.90 crore (up 15.3% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 126.10 crore (up 17.9% YoY).
Commenting on the quarterly results, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, executive director, Bayer CropScience said, "Our Q1 revenue from operations registered a robust growth of 18% despite global supply chain constraints. This was driven largely by our crop protection portfolio and product liquidation. We also witnessed volume growth in Corn seeds, driven by portfolio growth and better acreages in Kharif. Our rice hybrid volumes were impacted due to a delay in monsoon and unfavorable market conditions. Going forward, we expect challenges to persist specifically around global supplies of RoundUp in the near term. However, we will continue proactive efforts to drive future growth with our diversity of portfolio and alternate business models."
Simon Britsch, chief financial officer, Bayer CropScience, while speaking about the quarterly results said, "We are happy to continue our growth momentum in the new financial year despite challenges of rising operational expenses owing to costs coming back to pre-Covid levels and inflationary pressures. We have also made significant investments in promotions and branding ahead of the Kharif season. Developments in global oil prices continue to impact operating costs."
Bayer CropScience is engaged in the manufacturing of crop protection products like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and seed treatment, non agricultural pest-control, seeds and plant biotechnology.
The company's business is seasonal in nature and hence quarterly figures are not necessarily representative of the full year's performance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU