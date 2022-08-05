Bayer CropScience jumps after Q1 PAT rises 19% YoY

Bayer CropScience jumped 3.87% to Rs 5485.05 after the company's net profit rose 19.3% to Rs 302.60 crore on 17.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1667.40 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

The company's net profit surged 98.17% and net sales jumped 73.09% Q1 June 2022 over Q4 March 2022.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 101.74% quarter-on-quarter and jumped 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 382.30 crore in Q1 June 2022.

Total expense climbed 16.3% YoY to Rs 1272.30 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 875.90 crore (up 15.3% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 126.10 crore (up 17.9% YoY).

Commenting on the quarterly results, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, executive director, Bayer CropScience said, "Our Q1 revenue from operations registered a robust growth of 18% despite global supply chain constraints. This was driven largely by our crop protection portfolio and product liquidation. We also witnessed volume growth in Corn seeds, driven by portfolio growth and better acreages in Kharif. Our rice hybrid volumes were impacted due to a delay in monsoon and unfavorable market conditions. Going forward, we expect challenges to persist specifically around global supplies of RoundUp in the near term. However, we will continue proactive efforts to drive future growth with our diversity of portfolio and alternate business models."

Simon Britsch, chief financial officer, Bayer CropScience, while speaking about the quarterly results said, "We are happy to continue our growth momentum in the new financial year despite challenges of rising operational expenses owing to costs coming back to pre-Covid levels and inflationary pressures. We have also made significant investments in promotions and branding ahead of the Kharif season. Developments in global oil prices continue to impact operating costs."

Bayer CropScience is engaged in the manufacturing of crop protection products like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and seed treatment, non agricultural pest-control, seeds and plant biotechnology.

The company's business is seasonal in nature and hence quarterly figures are not necessarily representative of the full year's performance.

