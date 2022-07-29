ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 552, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 552, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 17107.4. The Sensex is at 57433.63, up 1.01%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 12.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17280, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 556.75, up 4.63% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 12.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 69.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)