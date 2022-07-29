Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 4.64%

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.6, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.69% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% gain in NIFTY and a 4.76% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.6, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 17107.4. The Sensex is at 57433.63, up 1.01%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 21.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5282.1, up 4.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

