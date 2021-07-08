ICICI Prudential MF trims stake in Angel Broking

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) offloaded 70,671 equity shares or 0.09% stake of Angel Broking on Monday, 5 July 2021.

Post transaction, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund) decreased its shareholding in Angel Broking to 3.03% stake from 3.11% stake held earlier. The deal was executed in secondary market on 5 July 2021.

Angel Broking's consolidated net profit surged 229.9% to Rs 101.91 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 30.89 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased 109.8% to Rs 418.86 crore from Rs 199.63 crore reported in the same period last year.

Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. Its a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to clients.

Shares of Angel Broking lost 0.65% to Rs 928.90 on BSE. The scrip hit an intraday low of Rs 921.35 and an intraday high of Rs 956.60 so far.

