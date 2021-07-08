Volumes spurt at Westlife Development Ltd counter

-
Westlife Development Ltd registered volume of 19.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78994 shares
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, FDC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2021.
Westlife Development Ltd registered volume of 19.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78994 shares. The stock rose 6.64% to Rs.550.95. Volumes stood at 89622 shares in the last session.
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd registered volume of 56240 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5438 shares. The stock rose 11.08% to Rs.20,000.00. Volumes stood at 3495 shares in the last session.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 27.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.56% to Rs.308.45. Volumes stood at 12.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Equitas Holdings Ltd registered volume of 249.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.02% to Rs.114.45. Volumes stood at 265.56 lakh shares in the last session.
FDC Ltd notched up volume of 12.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.64% to Rs.369.95. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.
