Shyam Metalics records PAT of Rs 388 crore in Q4 FY21

On a consolidated basis, Shyam Metalics and Energy reported net profit to Rs 387.70 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 79.93 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased by 116.90% to Rs 2,350.51 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 549.16 crore, up 648.89% from Rs 73.33 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company reported 147.94% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 843.56 crore on 43.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6297.07 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

ShyamMetalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. It is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India, as of February 2021.

The scrip was up 0.18% to Rs 413.95 on the BSE.

Shares of metal producer were listed on the bourses on 24 June 2021. It was listed at Rs 378.65 per share, a premium of 23.74% compared with the IPO price of Rs 306 per share. On that day, it settled with 2.41% gains at Rs 375.85. Since then, the stock has gained 10.14% to currently trade at Rs 413.95 on the BSE.

