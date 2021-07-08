Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd and Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2021.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd tumbled 10.39% to Rs 62.1 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd lost 8.50% to Rs 43.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd crashed 7.63% to Rs 42.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd pared 7.10% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88260 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd fell 6.52% to Rs 470. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1965 shares in the past one month.

