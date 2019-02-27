HCI. Technologies introduces flexible multi-band mobile backhaul modem solution

-
ALSO READ
Tejas Networks Launches World's First Ultra-Converged Broadband Product at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona
India's networking market grows 5.5% during Q2: IDC
Rosenberger closely working with leading telecom partners for 5G Deployment
Sterlite Tech Strengthens Technology Leadership With Two Crucial Appointments
Facebook paid teenagers $20 to access their data: Report
-
HCL Technologies announced new fully configurable, high-throughput mobile backhaul Multi-Band Modem, supporting multiple RF channel transmissions at frequency ranges up to E-Band, jointly developed with Xilinx and powered by the Xilinx Zynq UltraScalet RFSoC platform. The solution targets 56 mobile backhaul in the mmWave and microwave frequency range bonded through a single physical link, to improve capacity and reliability. Such links essentially operate like an extended adaptive coding and modulation (ACM) solution and will enable telecom CEMs to meet the stringent requirements of next-generation networks.
Integrated backhaul and access are among the key technologies needed to enable ambitious 5G demands.
The 56 radio networks' increased capacity needs to be supported by faster and wider bandwidth backhaul that incorporates Gigabit Ethernet, optical fibre, or microwave/mmWave wired and wireless point-to-point links. Xilinx is a leading silicon provider for wireless infrastructure for digital radio front-end, connectivity, baseband acceleration, fronthaul/backhaul modem, and packet processing functions. The programmability and scalability of Xilinx platforms make them an ideal fit for these applications, particularly for radio, where a variety of form factors, frequencies, bandwidths, and radio access technologies need to be supported.
HCL's solutions provide a range of benefits, including keeping/extending the 'ACM QoS setup' mindset, providing more reliability than a stand-alone E-band link, and allowing more capacity than the lower frequency channel operating independently. Together, the HCL and Xilinx integrated solution will provide a highly configurable backhaul modem on an advanced 16nm FinFET+ technology node that will result in an overall reduction in bill-of-material (BOM) costs and a significant reduction in power dissipation compared to current solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU