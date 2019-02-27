Board of Rain Industries approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 27 February 2019

The Board of Rain Industries at its meeting held on 27 February 2019 has approved the appointment of N. Radhakrishna Reddy as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 31 March 2019. The board has also appointed H. L. Zutshi, Independent Director as Chairman of the Company with effect from 31 March 2019.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:11 IST

