ICRA CFO Vipul Agarwal resigns

ICRA on Friday announced that Vipul Agarwal group chief financial officer has resigned from the position.ICRA said that Agarwal will be relieved in due course from the services of the company and from positions of CFO and designated Chief Investor Relations Officer.
Agarwal joined the company in May 2015 as group chief financial officer and he had held a position of interim chief operating officer from 1 July 2019 to 10 August 2020.
The Nomination and Remuneration committee of the company is in the process of identifying the successor for the position of Group chief financial officer.
ICRA is an independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency. The international credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service is ICRA's largest shareholder.
The company reported a 30% rise in net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 14.8% rise in net sales to Rs 82.68 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of ICRA ended 2.62% higher at Rs 3500.45 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU