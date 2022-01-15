U.S. stocks end on a mixed note on Friday

Stocks ended mixed Friday after sentiment on Wall Street appeared to sour on heightened anticipation for higher interest rates and concerns over the economic outlook.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.56%, to 35,911.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points, or 0.08%, to 4,662.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.94 points, or 0.59%, to 14,893.75.
The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off.
The Nasdaq and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to close higher. Meanwhile the consumer discretionary stocks put pressure on the indexes throughout the session after morning data showed a December decline in retail sales and a souring of consumer sentiment.
New York Fed President John Williams, a key ally of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, said Friday that he expects economic growth to slow in 2022 to a 3.5% annual rate, from an estimated 5.5% rate last year, on the spread of omicron.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released data Friday showing retail sales dropped 1.9% in December.
