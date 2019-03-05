ICRA Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
M&M's Q2 standalone net profit up 24%
Mahindra & Mahindra standalone net profit declines 11.44% in the December 2018 quarter
Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session
Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 5.71%, gains for fifth straight session
Mahindra & Mahindra auto Jan sales grew 7%
-
Mphasis Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2019.
Mphasis Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2019.
ICRA Ltd tumbled 3.37% to Rs 2875 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84 shares in the past one month.
Mphasis Ltd crashed 2.60% to Rs 1009. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10515 shares in the past one month.
Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 2.51% to Rs 811.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
Wipro Ltd plummeted 2.37% to Rs 366.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd fell 2.17% to Rs 900.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31979 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU