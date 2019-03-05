Volumes spurt at Star Cement Ltd counter

JUST IN
Star Cement Ltd notched up volume of 9.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26181 shares

Navkar Corporation Ltd, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 March 2019.

Star Cement Ltd notched up volume of 9.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26181 shares. The stock rose 1.32% to Rs.99.65. Volumes stood at 55053 shares in the last session.

Navkar Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 21.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.17% to Rs.43.35. Volumes stood at 2.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 7.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.44% to Rs.184.95. Volumes stood at 41580 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd saw volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17339 shares. The stock increased 0.17% to Rs.350.00. Volumes stood at 10233 shares in the last session.

Rupa & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 54411 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8254 shares. The stock increased 5.72% to Rs.331.50. Volumes stood at 8722 shares in the last session.

