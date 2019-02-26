IDBI Bank announces appointment of director

IDBI Bank announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25 February 2019 has appointed Hemant Bhargava as the Non Executive Non Wholetime Chairman of IDBI Bank for a period of three years or till he continues as the Chairman-in-charge & MD of LIC, whichever is earlier as per the approval dated 22 February 2019 received in this regard from Reserve Bank of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU