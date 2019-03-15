IDBI Bank rises after re-categorization as a private sector bank

rose 0.93% to Rs 43.50 at 9:30 IST on BSE after the of categorized as a

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 219.20 points, or 0.58% to 37,974.09.

On the BSE, 5.43 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.57 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 44 and a low of Rs 43.30 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 81.80 on 16 March 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 41.50 on 18 February 2019.

has been categorized as a 'private sector bank' for regulatory purposes by (RBI) with effect from 21 January 2019 consequent upon of acquiring 51% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the bank.

IDBI Bank reported net loss of Rs 4185.48 crore in Q3 December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1524.31 crore in Q3 December 2017. Total income declined 13.11% to Rs 6190.94 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

IDBI Bank, as a full service universal bank, provides a wide gamut of and services encompassing deposits, loans, and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)