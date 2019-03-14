Reliance Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, and Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2019.

Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, and Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2019.

Capital Ltd tumbled 6.36% to Rs 176 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd lost 6.04% to Rs 119.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 5.77% to Rs 125. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60954 shares in the past one month.

corrected 5.00% to Rs 7.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

shed 4.95% to Rs 10.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)