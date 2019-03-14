Reliance Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, Kwality Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2019.
Reliance Capital Ltd tumbled 6.36% to Rs 176 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd lost 6.04% to Rs 119.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
Take Solutions Ltd crashed 5.77% to Rs 125. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60954 shares in the past one month.
Kwality Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 7.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd shed 4.95% to Rs 10.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
