IDFC First Bank allots 13.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has approved the allotment of 13,64,990 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the allottees, upon exercise of stock options under the IDFC FIRST Bank Employee Stock Option Scheme.

These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Bank.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Bank stands increased from present level of 6,21,38,76,635 (Nos.) to 6,21,52,41,625 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs 10 each.

