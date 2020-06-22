IDFC First Bank announces change in Govt. nominee director

With effect from 22 June 2020

IDFC First Bank announced the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Kumar (DIN 08764419) as an Additional Director of the Bank in the category of Nominee Director representing Government of India with effect from close of business hours on 22 June 2020 in place of Anindita Sinharay (DIN 07724555).

