ICICI Bank divest 1.50% stake held in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

ICICI Bank has on 22 June 2020 divested 21,500,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, representing 1.50% of its equity share capital at 31 March 2020, on the stock exchange for an approximate total consideration of Rs. 840 crore.

Following this, the Bank's shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stands at approximately 51.4%.

