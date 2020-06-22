Biocon enters into licensing agreement with DKSH

For expansion of its generic formulations business in Singapore and Thailand

Biocon and DKSH announced that Biocon's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma and DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, have signed an agreement under which DKSH will sell and distribute seven of Biocon Pharma's generic formulations in Singapore and Thailand.

Under the terms of the agreement, DKSH will gain an exclusive license to register and commercialize these seven generic formulations from various therapeutic areas like diabetology, cardiology, oncology and immunology, which will be sold under Biocon's brand in Singapore and Thailand. DKSH will manage marketing and sales as well as logistics for Biocon Pharma, helping drive sales growth through its capabilities and strengths in the medical and pharmacy channels.

This development is in line with Biocon's strategy for expansion of its generic formulations business through licensing of its drug products in multiple markets. Thailand and Singapore are the two large markets in the South East Asia region.

