L T Foods launches DAAWAT Cuppa Rice

L T Foods has expanded its product portfolio by launching DAAWAT Cuppa Rice that provides tasty and healthy food instantly. These are ready to eat rich based meals in a dry (dehydrated) state and are reconstituted in 8 minutes by just adding hot water.

It is made from all natural ingredients with no preservatives and artificial ingredients. It is available in 5 variants - Daal Chawal, Sambhar Chawal, Rajma Chawal, Veg Biryani and Schezwan Rice.

The product would be available in India as well as International market.

DAAWAT Cuppa Rice, priced at Rs. 70 to the consumer will give a full plate (240-300 grams) of rice meal. In the coming month, this product will be available in stores and on online channels in India. A small quantity would also be exported to Middle East for the Indian diaspora there. The Company would be leveraging the strong brand equity of brand DAAWAT and its robust distribution network to market this product.

