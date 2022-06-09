IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.1, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 43.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% rally in NIFTY and a 0.9% fall in the index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.1, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 16356.6. The Sensex is at 54933.35, up 0.07%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost around 9.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34946.15, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 34.2, down 1.58% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 43.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% rally in NIFTY and a 0.9% fall in the index.

The PE of the stock is 150.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)