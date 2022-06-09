TV18 Broadcast Ltd rises for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 46, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.13% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 16386.3. The Sensex is at 54949.03, up 0.1%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has risen around 14.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2000.9, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 289.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

