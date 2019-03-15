IDFC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Holdings Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, and & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2019.

soared 6.68% to Rs 44.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

spiked 6.68% to Rs 444. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25126 shares in the past one month.

surged 5.64% to Rs 404.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58530 shares in the past one month.

spurt 4.20% to Rs 15.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

& Industrial Solutions Ltd advanced 4.15% to Rs 43.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

