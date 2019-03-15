IDFC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Holdings Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2019.
IDFC Ltd soared 6.68% to Rs 44.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
IIFL Holdings Ltd spiked 6.68% to Rs 444. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25126 shares in the past one month.
Tube Investments of India Ltd surged 5.64% to Rs 404.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58530 shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd spurt 4.20% to Rs 15.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd advanced 4.15% to Rs 43.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
