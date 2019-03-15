JUST IN
Volumes spurt at UPL Ltd counter

Capital Market 

UPL Ltd registered volume of 26.11 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84105 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 March 2019.

UPL Ltd registered volume of 26.11 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84105 shares. The stock rose 1.06% to Rs.912.85. Volumes stood at 62808 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14244 shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.587.10. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84159 shares. The stock dropped 0.81% to Rs.178.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd registered volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.12% to Rs.71.50. Volumes stood at 10.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd recorded volume of 8189 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4503 shares. The stock lost 1.20% to Rs.285.05. Volumes stood at 1952 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 11:00 IST

