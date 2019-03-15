Volumes spurt at UPL Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Great Eastern Shipping Company standalone net profit rises 379.84% in the December 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 204.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 186.22 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 223.47 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Inox Wind gets reaffirmation in credit ratings and upgrade in outlook
-
UPL Ltd registered volume of 26.11 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84105 shares
Syngene International Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 March 2019.
UPL Ltd registered volume of 26.11 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84105 shares. The stock rose 1.06% to Rs.912.85. Volumes stood at 62808 shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14244 shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.587.10. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84159 shares. The stock dropped 0.81% to Rs.178.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox Wind Ltd registered volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.12% to Rs.71.50. Volumes stood at 10.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd recorded volume of 8189 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4503 shares. The stock lost 1.20% to Rs.285.05. Volumes stood at 1952 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU