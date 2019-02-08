JUST IN
IIFL Holdings update on subsidiary - India Infoline Finance

IIFL Holdings announced that its subsidiary India Infoline Finance has allotted 1,15,85,778 Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to public which includes 1,11,21,145 Secured NCDs and 4,64,633 Unsecured NCDs all of face value Rs.1000/- each on 07 February 2019.

The NCD's are listed on BSE Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India vide exchange approvals dated 07 February 2019 and the trading commenced with effect from 08 February 2019.

