IIFL Holdings update on subsidiary - India Infoline Finance

announced that its subsidiary Infoline has allotted 1,15,85,778 Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to public which includes 1,11,21,145 Secured NCDs and 4,64,633 Unsecured NCDs all of face value Rs.1000/- each on 07 February 2019.

The NCD's are listed on and of vide exchange approvals dated 07 February 2019 and the trading commenced with effect from 08 February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)