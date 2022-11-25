NBCC (India) announces appointment of nominee directors

-
ALSO READ
UPL, NBCC (India), Indian Overseas Bank in focus
NBCC gains on bagging orders worth Rs 275 crore in Aug'22
Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Swachhata Startup Challenge winners receive Rs 25 lakhs grant from MoHUA and AFD
NBCC (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
They replace Shaym Sunder Dubey, former JS & FA, MoHUA and Kamran Rizvi, former Additional Secretary (D&UT), MoHUA respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU