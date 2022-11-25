NBCC (India) announces appointment of nominee directors

NBCC (India) announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyaya, SS&FA, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Ravi Kumar Arora, Joint Secretary (L&E), MoHUA as Nominee Directors with immediate effect.

They replace Shaym Sunder Dubey, former JS & FA, MoHUA and Kamran Rizvi, former Additional Secretary (D&UT), MoHUA respectively.

